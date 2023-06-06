National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Stock Position Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $20,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NPK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 138.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 57,484 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 17.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after buying an additional 45,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 335.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 35,515 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 652.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 19,161 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the first quarter valued at $1,453,000. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

NPK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered National Presto Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered National Presto Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE NPK opened at $77.83 on Tuesday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.99 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $551.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.81.

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense, and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares and Small Appliances, Defense, and Safety. The Housewares and Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics, and comfort appliances that enrich the lives of consumers by making life easier, more productive, and more enjoyable.

