Neil Desai Sells 4,982 Shares of Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Stock

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) Chairman Neil Desai sold 4,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $39,457.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,826,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,363.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Neil Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Neil Desai sold 17,315 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $140,424.65.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Neil Desai sold 7,695 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $59,097.60.

On Monday, May 1st, Neil Desai sold 24,479 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $190,936.20.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Neil Desai sold 7,336 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $53,112.64.

On Monday, April 3rd, Neil Desai sold 9,583 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $71,393.35.

NASDAQ:AADI opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. The company has a market cap of $198.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.19. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $17.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AADI. Alerce Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,630,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,924,000 after purchasing an additional 336,045 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $3,234,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 72.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 224,178 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 54.1% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 590,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 207,190 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr raised its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 574.3% during the first quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 183,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 156,446 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai on November 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

