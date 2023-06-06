Neil Desai Sells 4,982 Shares of Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Stock

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) Chairman Neil Desai sold 4,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $39,457.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,826,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,363.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Neil Desai also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 5th, Neil Desai sold 17,315 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $140,424.65.
- On Wednesday, May 3rd, Neil Desai sold 7,695 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $59,097.60.
- On Monday, May 1st, Neil Desai sold 24,479 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $190,936.20.
- On Wednesday, April 5th, Neil Desai sold 7,336 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $53,112.64.
- On Monday, April 3rd, Neil Desai sold 9,583 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $71,393.35.
NASDAQ:AADI opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. The company has a market cap of $198.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.19. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $17.01.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.
Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai on November 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
