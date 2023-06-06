NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTES has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on NetEase from $116.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.25.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NTES stock opened at $86.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.51. NetEase has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $108.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.51 and a 200-day moving average of $83.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NetEase Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of NetEase

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 13.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetEase

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.