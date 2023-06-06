NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Trading Down 3.2%

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 37,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 25,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NPCE shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $2.50 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $101.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

NeuroPace ( NASDAQ:NPCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.05. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 94.61% and a negative return on equity of 116.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPCE. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NeuroPace by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,369,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NeuroPace by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,188,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 64,990 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in NeuroPace by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,492,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 43,005 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in NeuroPace by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 691,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 106,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NeuroPace by 58.6% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 485,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 179,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data; and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

