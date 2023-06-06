Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Nevada Copper Price Performance

NEVDF opened at $0.16 on Monday. Nevada Copper has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper and other mineral properties. It focuses on the development of Pumpkin Hollow project. The company was founded by Brian P. Kirwin and Giulio T. Bonifacio on June 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Yerington, NV.

