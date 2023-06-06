Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the stock.
Nevada Copper Price Performance
NEVDF opened at $0.16 on Monday. Nevada Copper has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24.
About Nevada Copper
