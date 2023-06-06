New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,639 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 610,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,048,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after acquiring an additional 16,011 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 209,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $5,312,036.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,811,515 shares in the company, valued at $986,200,596.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $34,794.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,477 shares in the company, valued at $135,782.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 209,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $5,312,036.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,811,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,200,596.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,326 shares of company stock worth $1,280,295 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average is $18.95. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $26.04.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $118.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.29 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.70% and a negative net margin of 28.05%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACAD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $21.60 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

