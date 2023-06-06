New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBGS. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,125,000 after buying an additional 692,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6,313.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,441,000 after acquiring an additional 690,227 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2,478.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,957,000 after acquiring an additional 426,224 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $7,884,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1,323.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 356,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 331,851 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBGS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of JBGS opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $26.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Third-Party Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Commercial segment rentals to federal government tenants.

