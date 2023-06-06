New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in DMC Global by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DMC Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOOM. StockNews.com began coverage on DMC Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on DMC Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised DMC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

DMC Global Stock Performance

BOOM opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $337.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.29. DMC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $31.36.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.70 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DMC Global Profile

(Get Rating)

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.