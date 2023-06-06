New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 1,880 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Turning Point Brands Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE TPB opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $380.82 million, a PE ratio of 56.97 and a beta of 0.44. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The firm had revenue of $100.96 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

Insider Activity at Turning Point Brands

In related news, Chairman David Edward Glazek acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 68,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,915.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distributing branded consumer products including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and NewGen products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, and MYO cigar wraps.

