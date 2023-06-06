New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 3,076 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 71.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 363,438 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,256,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,707,000 after buying an additional 315,730 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the second quarter worth about $2,618,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 26.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 668,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after buying an additional 140,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,440,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,758,000 after buying an additional 124,748 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSP opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $665.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.80. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $16.44.

SSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on E.W. Scripps in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on E.W. Scripps from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other. The Local Media segment consists of local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The Scripps Networks segment consists of national television networks.

