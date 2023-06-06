New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 4,368 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DENN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 11.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 76,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 50.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 94,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,599,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DENN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, April 10th. CL King upped their target price on Denny’s from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Denny’s from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

Denny’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $652.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.70. Denny’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.25.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $117.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.47 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 69.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Denny’s Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Keke’s segments. The Denny’s segment includes franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Keke’s segment refers to the other company and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Further Reading

