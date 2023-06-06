New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Position in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 608.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1,549.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IGMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

IGM Biosciences Stock Down 22.1 %

Shares of IGMS opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $456.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of -0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.54.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 74.30% and a negative net margin of 14,363.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IGM Biosciences

In other news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $33,114.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,217.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,962 shares of company stock worth $60,394. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IGM Biosciences

(Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

