New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 342.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter worth $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 78.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Insider Activity

Marcus & Millichap Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, COO John David Parker sold 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $153,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,654.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

MMI stock opened at $30.32 on Tuesday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.49 and a twelve month high of $41.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.54.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $154.79 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 9.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

Marcus & Millichap announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $70.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marcus & Millichap

(Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.