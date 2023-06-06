New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $364,000 Stake in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 171.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 185.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth $162,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.67. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $31.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Core Laboratories, Inc provides proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services. The company was founded on May 1, 2023 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

