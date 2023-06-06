New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $369,000 Stock Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

In other news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 3,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $88,790.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,398.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of GBX opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.90. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $44.10.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GBX. Susquehanna increased their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens increased their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

Further Reading

