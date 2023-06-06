New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,708 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,710,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,642,000 after buying an additional 53,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,387,000 after purchasing an additional 243,011 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,688,000 after purchasing an additional 39,617 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 810,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 36,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 663,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNK. TheStreet lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Up 1.4 %

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.75.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.97 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 9,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $132,204.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,384.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

