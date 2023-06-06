New York Life Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,937,000 after buying an additional 59,620 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 3rd quarter worth about $354,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 361,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,434,000 after buying an additional 32,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 3rd quarter worth about $710,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VSAT shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

In other news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 1,307 shares of company stock valued at $53,453 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.27.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

