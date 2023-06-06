NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) Stock Price Up 31.3%

NewRiver REIT plc (OTCMKTS:NRWRF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 31.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 1,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

NewRiver REIT Stock Up 31.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89.

About NewRiver REIT



NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

