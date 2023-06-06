NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Stock Price Up 3.4%

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 18,048 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 13,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

NextSource Materials Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $188.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82.

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

NextSource Materials, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

