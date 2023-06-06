NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

NGL Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $3.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NGL Energy Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,765,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,488 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,041 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 131.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 677,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 384,780 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 652.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 319,718 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 102.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 411,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 207,957 shares during the last quarter. 25.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.