NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock.
NGL Energy Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $3.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NGL Energy Partners
NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NGL Energy Partners (NGL)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.