Nickel Industries (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Shares Up 8.6%

Nickel Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. 3,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 134,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Nickel Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67.

Nickel Industries Limited engages in nickel ore mining and nickel pig iron production operations in Singapore and Indonesia. The company holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi; 80% interest in the Ranger Nickel project; and 70% interest in the Angel Nickel project.

