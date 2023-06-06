Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Shares Up 1%

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF – Get Rating) shares were up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 3,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.

