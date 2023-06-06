Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.78.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOK. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.0329 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,183,000 after acquiring an additional 763,930 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,142 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the period. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

Featured Articles

