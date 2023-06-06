Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Position Lessened by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 15.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Novavax by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Novavax by 41.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 34.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Novavax by 65.8% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen cut Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley cut Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Novavax Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $76.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $81.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 88.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

