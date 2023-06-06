NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.98.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NUVA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuVasive

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 278.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 69,752 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in NuVasive by 728.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 20,818 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in NuVasive by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,219,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,773,000 after buying an additional 647,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NuVasive by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,447,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,703,000 after buying an additional 106,621 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive Trading Down 1.1 %

NUVA opened at $38.97 on Tuesday. NuVasive has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $54.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 114.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. NuVasive had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $307.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

