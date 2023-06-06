Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $13.96. 1,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

Nuvera Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nuvera Communications had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $16.36 million during the quarter.

Nuvera Communications Company Profile

Nuvera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

