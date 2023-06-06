Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Trading Down 10%

Shares of Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) dropped 10% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 274,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 359,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Nuvve in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78.

Nuvve ( NASDAQ:NVVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nuvve had a negative return on equity of 134.36% and a negative net margin of 1,546.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVVE. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuvve by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvve during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvve during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvve during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvve by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

