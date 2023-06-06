NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Shares of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.19. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 89,500 shares trading hands.

NXT Energy Solutions Stock Up 26.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

About NXT Energy Solutions

NXT Energy Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of airborne, gravity-based geophysical survey to companies involved in oil and gas exploration and production. It offers the Stress Field Detection survey method used to identify trapped subsurface fluid accumulations by responding to the gravitational perturbations associated with density and stress distribution conditions that are indicative of the simultaneous existence of trap, reservoir and seal.

