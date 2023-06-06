O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OQMGF – Get Rating) fell 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 12,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.
O3 Mining Stock Down 1.9 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15.
About O3 Mining
O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the projects located in Ontario and Quebec. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on O3 Mining (OQMGF)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for O3 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O3 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.