OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.
Insider Buying and Selling at OceanFirst Financial
In other OceanFirst Financial news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.12 per share, for a total transaction of $44,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy bought 3,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.93 per share, for a total transaction of $79,890.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,643 shares in the company, valued at $79,890.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven James Tsimbinos bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.12 per share, for a total transaction of $44,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,216 shares of company stock worth $311,175 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial
OceanFirst Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.01. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.88.
OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.
About OceanFirst Financial
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.