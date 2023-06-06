Oppenheimer Lowers Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $263.38.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $181.09 on Monday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $181.05 and a 52-week high of $284.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.63 and a 200-day moving average of $239.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also

