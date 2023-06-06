Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF – Get Rating) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.57. 29,073 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 43,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Osisko Development Stock Down 1.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06.

Osisko Development Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. Its flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

See Also

