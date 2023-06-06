OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTP Bank Nyrt. Price Performance

Shares of OTPBF opened at C$27.00 on Monday. OTP Bank Nyrt. has a 1-year low of C$27.00 and a 1-year high of C$27.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.12.

Get OTP Bank Nyrt. alerts:

OTP Bank Nyrt. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

OTP Bank Nyrt engages in provision of commercial banking services. The firm operates through the following segments: OTP Core Hungary, Russia, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Romania, Serbia, Croatia, Montenegro, Albania, Moldova, Slovenia, Merkantil Group, Asset Management subsidiaries, other subsidiaries, Corporate Centre.

Receive News & Ratings for OTP Bank Nyrt. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTP Bank Nyrt. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.