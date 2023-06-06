Pagaya Technologies (PGY) and Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) is one of 82 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Pagaya Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pagaya Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 4 2 0 2.33 Pagaya Technologies Competitors 284 1185 1564 55 2.45

Pagaya Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $3.64, suggesting a potential upside of 193.68%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 35.55%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies -42.32% -8.02% -5.81% Pagaya Technologies Competitors -199.56% -34.66% -11.35%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

22.6% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $748.93 million -$302.32 million -2.53 Pagaya Technologies Competitors $2.90 billion $463.33 million -0.89

Pagaya Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pagaya Technologies. Pagaya Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 7.89, suggesting that its share price is 689% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pagaya Technologies’ peers have a beta of 6.41, suggesting that their average share price is 541% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pagaya Technologies peers beat Pagaya Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

