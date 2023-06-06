PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD) Trading Up 6.2%

PAID, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYD – Get Rating) was up 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66.

Paid, Inc provides an all-in-one e-Commerce as a service platform to businesses spanning multiple industries. It combines an intuitive website builder & e-Commerce store with a proprietary shipping AI engine and payments processing through one platform. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Services, Shipping Calculator Services, Brewery Management Software, Merchant Processing Services, and Shipping Coordination and Label Generation Services.

