Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $15.24 on Monday. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of -117.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.28.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,031,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $15,472,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,701,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $182,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,880,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,698,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,031,533 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $15,472,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,701,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,542,874 shares of company stock worth $21,059,322. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 57,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

