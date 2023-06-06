Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Rating Reiterated by 3M

3M reissued their initiates rating on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $111.65 on Friday. Paychex has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,595,000 after purchasing an additional 642,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,188,000 after purchasing an additional 411,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,852,000 after purchasing an additional 107,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,599,000 after purchasing an additional 62,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

