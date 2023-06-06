PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.66.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $64.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.76. PayPal has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The company has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 649,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 288,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

