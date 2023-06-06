Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PEGA. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Pegasystems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $48.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.05. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $41.79.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.68%.

In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $74,098.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,268.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,808 shares of company stock worth $132,753. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pegasystems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,056,000 after buying an additional 65,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pegasystems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,233,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,075,000 after purchasing an additional 89,080 shares in the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,623,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,315,000 after acquiring an additional 181,081 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Pegasystems by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 530.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,247,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,095,000 after buying an additional 1,049,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

Featured Stories

