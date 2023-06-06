Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Price Target Cut to GBX 780

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 840 ($10.44) to GBX 780 ($9.70) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PEGRF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.05) to GBX 930 ($11.56) in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pennon Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Pennon Group Price Performance

PEGRF stock opened at $9.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.