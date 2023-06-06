Perseverance Asset Management International Sells 30,000 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Perseverance Asset Management International lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.6% of Perseverance Asset Management International’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Perseverance Asset Management International’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.72.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $335.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $338.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.