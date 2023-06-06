Peter Presunka Sells 7,007 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) CAO Peter Presunka sold 7,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $18,638.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,735 shares in the company, valued at $73,775.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matterport Stock Performance

MTTR opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. Matterport, Inc. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,154,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after acquiring an additional 105,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Matterport by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,653,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,906,000 after purchasing an additional 775,755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Matterport by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,185,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 291,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Matterport by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,476,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 175,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Matterport by 17.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,244,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 471,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Matterport

MTTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Further Reading

