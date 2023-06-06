Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) CFO Sells $22,363.60 in Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) CFO Molly Henderson sold 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $22,363.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,653.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Molly Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Molly Henderson sold 2,110 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $27,155.70.

On Thursday, April 6th, Molly Henderson sold 3,439 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $25,001.53.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently weighed in on PHAT. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHAT. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,869,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,684,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after acquiring an additional 223,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 287.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 253,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 188,023 shares in the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

