PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.47. 9,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 685% from the average session volume of 1,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.05%. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is 62.88%.

PHX Energy Services Corp. engages in the provision of horizontal and directional technology and drilling services. The firm also offers electronic drilling recorder technology and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

