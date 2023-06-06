Piper Sandler Raises Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $165.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CELH has been the topic of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Celsius from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Celsius from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Celsius from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Celsius Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $143.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.31 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.25. Celsius has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $147.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.58 million. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total value of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,048.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $49,999,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,331,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,969,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 537,133 shares of company stock worth $52,736,516 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

