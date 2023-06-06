Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.73.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Raymond James raised shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Plains GP Trading Down 0.1 %

Plains GP stock opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16. Plains GP has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.27%.

In related news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 256,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,328. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 60.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 35.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 407.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

