PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBYGet Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.70.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLBY. Roth Capital downgraded PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Mkm downgraded PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PLBY Group in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 15,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $31,457.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,520.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 15,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $31,457.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,520.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John Giampetroni bought 3,674,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $9,407,992.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,471,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,048,302.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,771 shares of company stock worth $174,439. 30.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 89.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLBY opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. PLBY Group has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $8.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBYGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.65 million. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 128.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PLBY Group will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

