PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.70.
Several research firms have weighed in on PLBY. Roth Capital downgraded PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Mkm downgraded PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PLBY Group in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling at PLBY Group
In other news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 15,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $31,457.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,520.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 15,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $31,457.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,520.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John Giampetroni bought 3,674,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $9,407,992.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,471,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,048,302.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,771 shares of company stock worth $174,439. 30.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
PLBY Group Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of PLBY opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. PLBY Group has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $8.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19.
PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.65 million. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 128.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PLBY Group will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About PLBY Group
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
