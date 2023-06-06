Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $37.00

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.00 and traded as low as $33.56. Plumas Bancorp shares last traded at $35.05, with a volume of 4,464 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plumas Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $205.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.00.

Plumas Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Plumas Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PLBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.07 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 37.03%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 28.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 51,497 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $1,070,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Plumas Bancorp by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 183,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 21,311 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Plumas Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Plumas Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

