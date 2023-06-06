PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 495 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 172,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,983,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Genpact by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Genpact by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 72,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $93,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $1,520,115.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,725.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $1,520,115.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,725.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $2,243,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at $36,143,188.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 358,144 shares of company stock worth $14,904,645. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on G. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Genpact in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Genpact stock opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

