PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 6,364 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 117,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,485,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,772,000 after purchasing an additional 39,912 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 38,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,837,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,842,000 after purchasing an additional 296,260 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IRT stock opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 77.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average is $17.22.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 243.49%.

Several research firms recently commented on IRT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

